New Spider-Verse film tops China's box office chart on debut day

Xinhua) 13:25, June 03, 2023

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- American animation "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" led the Chinese mainland box office on its premiere Friday, China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie ended its first day of screening with earnings of about 27.61 million yuan (around 3.89 million U.S. dollars).

Sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," it tells a story about Spider-People converging across the multiverse to join forces to face off with a powerful villain.

"Fast X," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, came in second and pocketed over 12.61 million yuan on Friday.

A restored version of "Castle in the Sky," a classic animated film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, came in third with a daily box office of nearly 8.19 million yuan.

