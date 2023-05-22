Home>>
China's Huabiao Film Awards to announce winners Tuesday
BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The 18th and 19th China Huabiao Film Awards, a government-sponsored award that honors exceptional films and filmmakers, will announce the winners on Tuesday.
On Monday, over 50 films and their creators were revealed as nominees.
In the running for the 18th Huabiao Awards for Best Feature are "Better Days," "The Bugle from Gutian," "Dying to Survive," "Ne Zha," and "The Wandering Earth." Meanwhile, the 19th Huabiao Awards for Best Feature will see "The Battle at Lake Changjin," "A Writer's Odyssey," "A Little Red Flower," "B for Busy," and "Cliff Walkers" vie for the coveted prize.
