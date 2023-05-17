Opening ceremony of 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival

Xinhua) 16:46, May 17, 2023

A guest arrives for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A guest arrives for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Swedish director and President of the Jury of the 76th Cannes Film Festival Ruben Ostlund (4th R, front) poses with members of the main competition jury for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Actress Gong Li arrives for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Swedish director and President of the Jury of the 76th Cannes Film Festival Ruben Ostlund (C) poses with members of the main competition jury for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

