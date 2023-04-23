Red carpet ceremony of 13th Beijing International Film Festival

April 23, 2023

Jury members of Tiantan Awards Zhang Yimou (3rd L), Stanley Kwan (2nd R), Nadav Lapid (1st L), Pimpaka Towira (1st R), Zhang Songwen (3rd R) and Zhou Dongyu pose for a group photo on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Cast members of the film "The Wandering Earth II" Wang Zhi (L) and Wu Jing are seen on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Actress Gulnazar poses for photos on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Peking Opera performer Chi Xiaoqiu (C) is seen on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Cast members of the film "Godspeed" walk on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Cast members of the film "Lost in the Stars" walk on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Actress Jin Chen poses for photos on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Actor Wu Gang poses for a photo on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is seen on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Actress Gao Ye is seen on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Director Peter Chan is seen on the red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

