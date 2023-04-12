Looking China Golden Lenses Awards presentation ceremony held in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 15:41, April 12, 2023

The Looking China Golden Lenses Awards presentation ceremony was held on April 10 at Beijing Normal University (BNU) in Beijing. The 2023 Looking China Youth Film Project in Chongqing was simultaneously launched in southwest China's Chongqing municipality.

Sun Hongpei, deputy secretary of the Party committee at Beijing Normal University (BNU), speaks at the Looking China Golden Lenses Awards presentation ceremony. (Photo courtesy of BNU)

Sun Hongpei, deputy secretary of the Party committee at BNU, said the awards, which should present a unique cultural perspective, be artistically expressive and uphold the spirit of Chinese-foreign cooperation, have been presented to many excellent works.

These works, by being widely circulated in and out of China, have helped the Looking China project become a bridge for cultural cooperation.

Huang Huilin, founder of the Looking China project and a senior professor at Beijing Normal University (BNU), speaks at the Looking China Golden Lenses Awards presentation ceremony. (Photo courtesy of BNU)

Huang Huilin, founder of the Looking China project and a senior professor at BNU, said that by the end of 2022, the Looking China project had received 854 documentaries by 895 students from 78 universities in 101 countries. These works have won over 157 international awards, been exhibited in 28 countries, and attracted continuous media coverage.

Sudan’s Ambassador to China Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig (left) presents an award to director of an award-winning work. (Photo courtesy of BNU)

After being reviewed by experts from home and abroad, 14 award-winning works were selected from over 100 works received by last year's Looking China project.

The 2023 Looking China Youth Film Project in Chongqing is launched at Southwest University in southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo courtesy of BNU)

The 2023 Looking China Youth Film Project in Chongqing was simultaneously launched at Southwest University in Chongqing. Between April 12 and 17, eight young people from five countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany and Jamaica, will go to Chongqing to record the beauty of the city with their lenses.

