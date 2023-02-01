We Are China

Chinese director Rao Xiaozhi wins best director award at SCO film festival in India

Xinhua) 10:14, February 01, 2023

NEW DELHI, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The five-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) film festival concluded Tuesday in India's economic hub Mumbai.

Rao Xiaozhi, director of the Chinese film "Home Coming", won the award for the best director.

This edition of the film festival saw 57 films from 14 countries being showcased.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)