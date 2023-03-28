Animation "Suzume" leads China's box office

Xinhua) 13:13, March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office Monday, the fourth day of its screening, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

The film, directed by Makoto Shinkai, raked in 18.44 million yuan (about 2.68 million U.S. dollars) on Monday.

The animation follows the unlikely encounter between a 17-year-old girl and a mysterious young man who embarks on a journey to prevent a series of disasters across Japan.

Directed by and starring Dong Chengpeng, domestic comedy "Post Truth" came in second, finishing the day with a box office revenue of 11.34 million yuan.

It was followed by domestic drama "The Best Is Yet to Come" which pocketed about 3.38 million yuan on Monday.

