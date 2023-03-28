Animation "Suzume" leads China's box office
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office Monday, the fourth day of its screening, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.
The film, directed by Makoto Shinkai, raked in 18.44 million yuan (about 2.68 million U.S. dollars) on Monday.
The animation follows the unlikely encounter between a 17-year-old girl and a mysterious young man who embarks on a journey to prevent a series of disasters across Japan.
Directed by and starring Dong Chengpeng, domestic comedy "Post Truth" came in second, finishing the day with a box office revenue of 11.34 million yuan.
It was followed by domestic drama "The Best Is Yet to Come" which pocketed about 3.38 million yuan on Monday.
Photos
Related Stories
- Pasolini film screening kicks off in east China
- Chinese espionage thriller "Hidden Blade" to hit North American big screen
- Chinese sci-fi film industry to embrace brighter future
- Chinese director Rao Xiaozhi wins best director award at SCO film festival in India
- Year-ender: Top 10 box office hits of 2022
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.