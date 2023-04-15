Chinese adaptation of "Hachiko" hits North American big screen

Xinhua) 13:27, April 15, 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese adaptation of classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" opened Friday in a limited theatrical release in North America.

The film is being released by CMC Pictures with English subtitles in more than 20 selected theaters in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, San Diego, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal and a few other North American cities with a large overseas Chinese population.

The film is adapted from Hachiko Monogatari, the original screenplay of Kaneto Shindo. Set in China's Chongqing, the film describes the unbreakable bond between a super cute Chinese Rural dog and its owner.

Directed by Xu Ang, "Hachiko" stars Feng Xiaogang and Joan Chen among others.

The film has garnered over 217 million yuan (around 31.6 million U.S. dollars) to date at the box office in the Chinese mainland after two weeks, according to Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform. It has received positive feedback from Chinese moviegoers with a rating of 9.4 points out of 10 from over 89,000 viewers on Maoyan platform.

