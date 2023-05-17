Shanghai Int'l Film Festival to showcase Chinese art films

Xinhua) 13:16, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Several selected Chinese art films of the past decade will be screened under the Film Panorama of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) scheduled from June 9 to 18, according to a press conference on the film festival held Tuesday.

The Film Panorama will also showcase works of renowned filmmakers from home and abroad, including French New Wave pioneer Jean-Luc Godard and Chinese director Xie Jin, famous for directing "Hibiscus Town."

A special showcase unit will commemorate recently deceased Tibetan filmmaker Pema Tseden, whose famous works include the 2018 film "Jinpa" and the 2019 film "Balloon."

The Golden Goblet Awards of the 25th SIFF has five competition sections, the main competition for feature-length films and competitions of new Asian talent, documentaries, animation, and short films.

The screening schedule of the SIFF will be released on May 31, and tickets will be on sale from noon Beijing Time on June 2.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)