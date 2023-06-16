Flutist showcases Taiwan region nose flute on reality show

(People's Daily App) 15:54, June 16, 2023

The latest episode of the Chinese reality show Chengfeng 2023 featured improvisational Taiwan region flutist Lin Xiaofeng. Lin’s performances feature the traditional and avantgarde, showcasing a unique understanding of Chinese musical traditions. Lin’s father, the flutist Lin Guzhen, dedicated his life to the exchange of music and culture across the Straits. Today Lin Xiaofeng is a distinguished performer in his own right. Let’s explore behind the scenes to learn his creative process and unique musical journey.

