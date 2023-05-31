Traditional Chinese folk music with modern sounds attracts expats

(People's Daily App) 15:19, May 31, 2023

A modern folk concert performed by the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra treated some music fans to a preview performance over the weekend at the 1862 Theater. Six vocalists and 14 performers played a total of 113 traditional Chinese and foreign instruments. A group of expats were invited to the concert and also had the opportunity to learn how to how to play the instruments after the show.

(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)

