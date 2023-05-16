Percussionist brings Chinese drums to reality show
The Chinese reality show Chengfeng 2023 aired Friday featuring Wang Jianan, chief percussionist of China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre, who co-presented a song and dance performance with five show participants and dozens of big drums on a stage covered with water.
Wang said that the performance "let more ordinary audiences see the traditional Chinese art."
Chengfeng 2023 is an inspirational show focusing on women's diverse types of beauty, growth and self-worth, which is broadcast on Mango TV, a Chinese online video platform controlled by Hunan Broadcasting System.
Thirty-three female participants are from China and countries including Russia, the US, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, including actors, singers, hosts, dancers and producers.
Click the video to see more behind-the-scenes stories about the drum performance.
