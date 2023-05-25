Horsehead fiddle players put on show while waiting for train

(People's Daily App) 14:47, May 25, 2023

There's no limit on where music can be enjoyed: Passengers in a waiting hall of a railway station in Xilinhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, enjoyed a free concert on Saturday. A group awaiting their train to Hohhot gave a performance with horsehead fiddles, a traditional Mongolian bowed stringed instrument, recalling 10,000 horses galloping.

