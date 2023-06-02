Generation Z takes on Shanghai: Chinese percussion meets the world

June 02, 2023

An international group of seven students studying in Shanghai universities joined hands with their local Chinese counterparts for an in-depth 15-day tour of Shanghai. The goal of the tour was to explore every corner of the city. These students managed to create appealing short movies during this period, reflecting the perfect harmony of China's simple yet affluent lifestyle, and its blend of traditional and modern elements. This not only encouraged cross-cultural communication but also strengthened the bonds between the Chinese youth and foreign students, thereby increasing the global reach of Chinese culture.

(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)

