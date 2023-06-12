People participate in folk music performance in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:10, June 12, 2023

This aerial photo shows people participating in a performance of Kam Grand Choir of the Dong ethnic group in the Dong village of Zhaoxing, Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023.

About 10,000 people, including singers, tourists and locals, participated in the performance on Saturday. Kam Grand Choir is a type of polyphonic folk singing performed without musical instruments or a conductor. It was inscribed on the World Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2009. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo shows people participating in a performance of Kam Grand Choir of the Dong ethnic group in the Dong village of Zhaoxing, Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023.

This aerial photo shows people participating in a performance of Kam Grand Choir of the Dong ethnic group in the Dong village of Zhaoxing, Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023.

People participate in a performance of Kam Grand Choir of the Dong ethnic group in the Dong village of Zhaoxing, Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023.

People participate in a performance of Kam Grand Choir of the Dong ethnic group in the Dong village of Zhaoxing, Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023.

This aerial photo shows people participating in a performance of Kam Grand Choir of the Dong ethnic group in the Dong village of Zhaoxing, Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023.

