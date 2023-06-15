Cross-Strait relations facing critical choices: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:03, June 15, 2023

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that relations across the Taiwan Strait are facing the choices between the paths of peace and war and between the prospects of prosperity and recession.

Taiwan compatriots should think carefully and make the correct choice as of whether to uphold the great national interests and stick to the 1992 Consensus and the path of peaceful development, or to condone the forces and activities that go against the 1992 Consensus and peaceful development, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

The peaceful development of cross-Strait relations is the right path for safeguarding peace, promoting common development and benefiting people on both sides, Zhu said, adding that it perfectly fits the immediate interests and common desire of compatriots across the Strait as well as the trend of the times.

Facts have proven that adhering to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus is key to ensuring the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, according to the spokesperson.

Only by sticking to the 1992 Consensus can cross-Strait relations improve and grow, or else they will become strained and volatile, Zhu said.

