Cross-Strait relations facing critical choices: mainland spokesperson
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that relations across the Taiwan Strait are facing the choices between the paths of peace and war and between the prospects of prosperity and recession.
Taiwan compatriots should think carefully and make the correct choice as of whether to uphold the great national interests and stick to the 1992 Consensus and the path of peaceful development, or to condone the forces and activities that go against the 1992 Consensus and peaceful development, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.
The peaceful development of cross-Strait relations is the right path for safeguarding peace, promoting common development and benefiting people on both sides, Zhu said, adding that it perfectly fits the immediate interests and common desire of compatriots across the Strait as well as the trend of the times.
Facts have proven that adhering to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus is key to ensuring the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, according to the spokesperson.
Only by sticking to the 1992 Consensus can cross-Strait relations improve and grow, or else they will become strained and volatile, Zhu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Why is the Taiwan question not an international affair?
- U.S. ready to abandon Taiwan anytime: mainland spokesperson
- Taiwan's New Party vows to advance peaceful reunification
- Ma Ying-jeou Foundation plans to invite mainland students to Taiwan
- Seminar on cross-Strait relations held in Beijing
- Top political advisor meets with Taiwan's New Party chairman
- China's reunification is overriding historical trend: defense minister
- Mainland spokesperson rebukes DPP for "selling out Taiwan people"
- China firmly opposes signing of 1st agreement under "U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade": commerce ministry
- China urges U.S. to stop official interactions of any form with Taiwan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.