Taiwan's New Party vows to advance peaceful reunification

Xinhua) 11:38, June 10, 2023

TAIPEI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's New Party has the courage to undertake the mission of the times and advance the peaceful reunification across the Taiwan Strait, the party's chief said Friday.

"Taiwan independence" leads nowhere, and Taiwan's New Party advocates peaceful reunification with a clear-cut banner, said Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of the party, at a press conference on his recent visit to the mainland.

Wu said compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and should firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" and join hands to promote peaceful reunification and national rejuvenation.

The New Party will advocate for a common market across the Strait and encourage Taiwan compatriots, businesses, and youth to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and the mainland-based rural revitalization projects, according to a spokesperson of the party.

Wu said the visit has impressed upon him the sincerity and goodwill of the mainland.

Noting that people on both sides of the Strait are Chinese and "Taiwan independence" is a dead end, he said Taiwan should not head toward a dangerous warfare situation.

The New Party chief urged Taiwan compatriots to recognize the harm of "Taiwan independence" to peace and stability across the Strait.

The New Party has actively contributed to promoting cross-Strait ties and the peaceful reunification of the motherland, and this year marked the 30th anniversary of its founding.

