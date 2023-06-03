Mainland spokesperson rebukes DPP for "selling out Taiwan people"

Xinhua) 13:36, June 03, 2023

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority has traded the interests of Taiwan's enterprises and people for "progress" in its relations with the United States.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about the DPP authority's signature of the first agreement with the United States under the "U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade" on Thursday.

"We resolutely oppose the negotiation and signing of any agreement that has a sovereign implication or is official in nature between the United States and the Taiwan region," Zhu said.

The DPP authority's act went against the will of the people and will harm itself and the Taiwan region, she added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)