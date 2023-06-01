People across Taiwan Strait share dignity, triumph: spokesperson

Xinhua) June 01, 2023

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- People in Taiwan and on the mainland will share the dignity and triumph of a great China on the journey towards national rejuvenation, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

People across the Taiwan Strait will both be proud of being Chinese, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in response to the applause from Taiwan people on the successful launch of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship on Tuesday.

Taiwan compatriots are excited about the launch and send many blessings, Zhu said, noting that this is how they share the honor and express their pride.

