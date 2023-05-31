Outrage over Taiwan's DPP expressed in "Dig, Dig, Dig" song adaptations

Xinhua) 15:50, May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said Taiwan's public outrage against the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities has been expressed through various adaptations of a popular children's song widely known as "Wa Ya Wa," or "Dig, Dig, Dig."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments at a press conference.

"Wa Ya Wa," which features an upbeat rhythm, became an overnight sensation on the mainland and has recently made its way to Taiwan, with a Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party spokesperson adapting its lyrics to satirize the chaos taking place since the DPP came to power.

Zhu said that the DPP authorities' political manipulation and neglect of the people's wellbeing during their seven years in power has led to a high level of discontent among the population. She warned that by ignoring public opinion, the party would eventually be abandoned by the people.

Over the past month, the song, formally titled "Planting Flowers in the Garden," has spread from the mainland to Taiwan, where it was adapted and sung by many.

"We encourage people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to engage in more communication and exchanges through the internet, to discover interesting things together, and to share more information and happiness," Zhu said.

