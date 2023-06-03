China urges U.S. to stop official interactions of any form with Taiwan

June 03, 2023

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China urged the United States to stop official interactions of any form with China's Taiwan region, and stop pushing forward and revoke at once the "Initiative on 21st Century Trade" and a relevant agreement with Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing on Friday.

Mao's remarks came after the United States and the Taiwan region signed the first agreement under their "Initiative on 21st Century Trade" in Washington, D.C., on June 1.

"China strongly opposes official interactions of any form between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China," Mao said, adding that the interactions include negotiating or signing any agreement that implies sovereignty and has an official nature.

The U.S. government has deliberately pushed forward negotiations with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities on the so-called "Initiative on 21st Century Trade" and signed the agreement. Mao said that it gravely violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and contravenes the commitment made by the United States itself of maintaining only unofficial relations with Taiwan.

"China strongly deplores this and has made serious demarches to the U.S. side," she said.

Under the disguise of trade cooperation, the so-called "Initiative" is just a U.S. tool to rip Taiwan off. The DPP authorities, driven by the selfish separatist agenda, have no scruples about betraying Taiwan compatriots' and businesses' interests or selling Taiwan away. "By signing the agreement, they are offering Taiwan to the U.S. on a plate," said Mao.

She said this is the latest example of the U.S. trying to fudge and hollow out the one-China principle.

"We once again urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, immediately change course and stop official interactions of any form with Taiwan, stop pushing forward and revoke at once the so-called 'Initiative' and agreement, and stop sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces; otherwise, all consequences shall be borne by the U.S. side," said the spokesperson.

