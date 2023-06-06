Top political advisor meets with Taiwan's New Party chairman

Xinhua) 09:47, June 06, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of Taiwan's New Party, in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, on Monday met with Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of Taiwan's New Party, in Beijing.

While acknowledging the contributions the New Party has made to the development of cross-Strait relations and the peaceful reunification of China, Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, underscored the efforts to unite compatriots of Taiwan to work together for national reunification and rejuvenation.

The policies of peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems" are the best way to realize reunification across the Taiwan Strait, which best serves the interests of Chinese people on both sides of the Strait and the entire Chinese nation, Wang said.

"Taiwan independence" represents the serious crime of secession that will only bring disaster to the people of Taiwan, and will lead nowhere, he said.

Wang stressed the efforts to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, give firm support to patriots in Taiwan who desire reunification including the New Party, take resolute steps to oppose "Taiwan independence" and external interference, safeguard peace and stability in the region and promote cross-Strait exchanges, cooperation and integrated development.

Taiwan will have a future only when the country is reunified, Wu said, adding that the New Party takes a clear-cut stance supporting peaceful reunification and opposing "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference in cross-Strait affairs.

"People on both sides of the Strait are all Chinese and should work together to realize peaceful reunification and national rejuvenation," he said.

