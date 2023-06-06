Seminar on cross-Strait relations held in Beijing

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A seminar focusing on the future prospect and reflection on relations across the Taiwan Strait was held in Beijing on Monday.

The event was participated by a delegation of Taiwan's New Party as well as relevant experts and scholars from both sides of the strait.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, urged efforts to resolutely oppose separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and external interference.

He called for efforts to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and on this basis to conduct extensive and in-depth consultations on cross-Strait relations and national reunification with people from all political parties, sectors, and social strata in Taiwan.

Chairman of Taiwan's New Party Wu Cheng-tien said Taiwan should not be absent from the process of national rejuvenation. The New Party hopes that both sides of the strait will join hands in upholding the one-China principle, firmly opposing "Taiwan independence," safeguarding peace across the strait, advancing consultations on a "two systems" solution to the Taiwan question, promoting peaceful reunification and achieving national rejuvenation.

Attendees share the view that peace, development, exchanges and cooperation are common expectations of people across the strait, which align with their common interests. They also voiced support for the 1992 Consensus and firm objection to separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and external interference.

