China launches three-year campaign to fight Alzheimer's disease
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Health authorities in China have launched a nationwide campaign that will be carried out from 2023 to 2025 to promote the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).
According to a circular by the National Health Commission that was made public on Wednesday, efforts will be made to raise public awareness of the disease and guide the elderly population to pay attention to their brain health.
Local authorities are encouraged to conduct cognitive function screenings among elderly people to ensure early detection and prompt medical intervention, and enable more relevant patients to receive appropriate treatment in order to reduce the incidence or slow the progression of the disease, according to the circular.
The circular has also vowed to promote the accessibility of technical assistance to support those who take care of AD patients in order to alleviate their burden.
