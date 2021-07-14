China increases subsidies for basic public health services

July 14, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China has increased per capita government subsidies for basic public health services to 79 yuan (around 12.2 U.S. dollars) in 2021, up five yuan from that of last year, according to the National Health Commission.

The newly added five yuan will be used for basic public health services and epidemic prevention and control at community-level healthcare institutions, said a circular released by the commission.

The commission listed the priorities of the country's basic public health service projects this year, including implementing longer-term COVID-19 control measures, improving eye care and vision tests for children aged six and below, and optimizing vaccination services at community-level healthcare institutions.

The government will also make efforts to promote the use of digital health records and improve the quality of services for key groups such as patients with chronic diseases and the elderly aged 65 and above, the circular reads.

