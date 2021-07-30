Home>>
China to build more maternal, child care institutes
(Xinhua) 10:24, July 30, 2021
Children take part in a racing game at a kindergarten in Neiqiu County of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2021.(Photo by Liu Jidong/Xinhua)
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China will establish one standardized maternal and child healthcare institute in each province, city and county, health authorities said Thursday.
More high-quality medical resources will be provided for maternal and child care, according to a notice issued by the National Health Commission.
The notice laid out key measures for the implementation of a newly released policy allowing couples to have three children.
Other measures include streamlining administrative affairs involving childbirth and the healthcare of children.
