China boasts over one million health institutions in 2020
(Xinhua) 10:55, July 14, 2021
BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The number of medical and health institutions in China reached over one million by the end of 2020, a bulletin released by the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
The figure represents an increase of 15,377 from 2019, among which 1,040 are hospitals, and 15,646 are primary-level health institutions, the bulletin said.
The medical institutions across China have 9.1 million beds, up by 294,000 compared to a year earlier.
The bulletin also logged 524,000 more health technicians, 38,000 more staff in community-level health service centers, and 6,546 more institutions practicing traditional Chinese medicine.
