Over 845 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 17:53, June 11, 2021
People stay for observation after receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination site in Jiangxia District in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Over 845.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Friday.
Also on Friday, a health official with the NHC said at a press conference that a total of 622 million people had been vaccinated in China by Thursday.
