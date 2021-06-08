China to improve quality of public hospital service

Xinhua) 13:47, June 08, 2021

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China will make efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of public hospital service, Li Bin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, told a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

Noting the rapid rise in the public's need for medical and health services, Li said the move is necessary to support China's high-quality, sustainable and safe development.

Last week, the General Office of the State Council issued a circular urging the improvement of public hospital service, mapping out six key tasks in this regard.

Innovation in areas including system building, technology and management, as well as the balanced allocation of medical resources, was highlighted in the circular.

Public hospitals should focus more on improving their quality and efficiency rather than expanding their scale, while they should also favor a delicate management approach, Li said.

