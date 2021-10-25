China calls for tightened response as new COVID-19 outbreak affects 11 regions

Xinhua) 11:05, October 25, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2021 shows a press conference held by the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 11 provincial-level regions have been affected within a week as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 emerged in China, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday.

Sporadic cases reported in various regions have been increasing ever since Oct. 17, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the NHC, told a press conference.

Most of the cases have inter-region travel histories, increasing the risk of virus transmission to other regions, Mi said.

The spokesperson called for tightened anti-epidemic response against the new outbreak.

