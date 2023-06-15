Angolan diplomatic academy to offer courses in Chinese language

Xinhua) 09:16, June 15, 2023

LUANDA, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The Venancio de Moura Diplomatic Academy (ADVM) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Confucius Institute of Agostinho Neto University (UAN) for establishing a classroom dedicated to teaching the Chinese language and culture at the ADVM premises.

The ADVM will be the second Angolan university after the UAN to officially offer Chinese language courses with the support of the Confucius Institute in Angola.

Jose Marcos Barrica, the director-general of the ADVM, in his speech highlighted the significance of the MoU, saying that the classroom will play a vital role in strengthening the relationship between the Angolan and Chinese peoples.

While emphasizing the long-term benefits that the opening of a Chinese language classroom at the ADVM will bring to diplomats, Pedro Magalhaes, the rector of the UAN, said this opportunity will enable them to achieve significant accomplishments for the benefit of both Angola and China.

According to the MoU obtained by Xinhua, the ADVM will offer courses in Chinese language and culture, with support from the Confucius Institute of the UAN, once or twice a week. Participants will receive a certificate upon completion of the courses.

Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao, speaking at the ceremony, expressed his optimism regarding the MoU, stating that it would give a renewed impetus to Sino-Angolan cultural cooperation. He believed this partnership will facilitate deeper bilateral cooperation and contribute to building a closer community with a shared future between China and Angola in the new era.

Ren Bing, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the UAN, referred to the ADVM as the "cradle of diplomats in Angola." According to Ren, the Confucius Institute at the UAN has provided training courses to more than 2,000 local students over the past seven years. Currently, 200 young Angolans are studying Chinese at the institute.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)