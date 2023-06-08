We Are China

22nd "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition held in Nicosia, Cyprus

Xinhua) 14:10, June 08, 2023

A contestant competes in the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Cypriot college students in Nicosia, Cyprus, on June 6, 2023. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

