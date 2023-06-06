"Chinese Bridge" competition concludes in Jordan

AMMAN, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The final round of the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" competition for Jordanian college students concluded on Monday in the capital Amman, with 10 students from universities and institutions contesting the championship.

The Chinese language proficiency competition, hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Jordan jointly with the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh (TAG) Confucius Institute and the China Cultural Center in Amman, featured the competition of Chinese speeches, Chinese knowledge quizzes and talent shows.

Besides delivering speeches themed "One World, One Family," the contestants also showcased their Chinese talent in calligraphy, poetry recitation, and singing Chinese songs, expressing their enthusiasm for Chinese culture.

Sara Yousef, a student at TAG Confucius Institute who has been learning the Chinese language for more than 10 years, secured first place in the contest and will represent Jordanian university students to compete in the annual international Chinese language contest.

"Learning Chinese not only enabled me a deeper understanding of Chinese civilization but also broadened my views of China and the world," Sara told Xinhua, adding that she will continue to improve her Chinese proficiency and become a young envoy for the China-Jordan friendship.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said during the competition that "language is a carrier of civilization and a bond to promote exchanges and mutual learning of different civilizations."

He encouraged Jordanian youth to learn more about Chinese history, culture and development, expecting them could carry forward the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

