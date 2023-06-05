Ethiopia launches "Chinese Bridge" competition for university, high school students

Winners of a Chinese speaking and performance event receive awards in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

ADDIS ABABA, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Ethiopian senior high school and university students was held here on Saturday.

The competition is hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, the Confucius Institute at Addis Ababa University (AAU) and Confucius Institute at the federal Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institute. During the event, contestants were challenged to present a speech and a talent show.

A total of 16 students from three Ethiopian universities and six senior high school students attended the annual worldwide Chinese speaking and performance event.

Gemechis Melaku, a fourth year Chinese language student at the AAU, received rounds of applause from the audience for his speech and traditional Chinese music performance, and eventually won the category for university students.

"I am very happy to have won this competition. This is a very good opportunity to develop our Chinese language skills and further deepen our knowledge and understanding of China and Chinese culture," Gemechis said.

Siyane Tadesse, 10th grader at the Bishoftu ODA Boarding School, won the category for senior high school students. "It was very challenging and I was nervous initially but later I became more and more confident. I am so happy for winning," she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan said the contestants will serve as "ambassadors" for deepening the people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

"Today, you lovely students express your best wishes for more mature relationships between our two countries by making a speech that themed 'the world is one family,'" Zhao said.

Addressing the competition, Terefe Belay, director of Scholarship and International Relations at the Ethiopian Ministry of Education, said Chinese engagement is increasingly serving positive impetus in Ethiopia's education sector, with growing scholarship opportunities for Ethiopian students.

He further commended the organizers of the "Chinese Bridge" competition for creating valuable opportunities for Ethiopian students.

An Ethiopian student participates in a Chinese speaking and performance event in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

