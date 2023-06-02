"Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition held in Tunis, Tunisia

Xinhua) 09:02, June 02, 2023

Contestants taking part in the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition pose for a group photo with guests at the Confucius Institute of the University of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

A contestant takes part in the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition at the Confucius Institute of the University of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

