Home>>
"Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition held in Tunis, Tunisia
(Xinhua) 09:02, June 02, 2023
Contestants taking part in the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition pose for a group photo with guests at the Confucius Institute of the University of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)
A contestant takes part in the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition at the Confucius Institute of the University of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese language proficiency competition held in Croatia
- Kenya holds Chinese language proficiency contest for secondary school students
- Turkish students awarded scholarship for Chinese language proficiency
- Fiji hosts Chinese language skills contest for college students
- Turkish students learning Chinese receive China's merit-based scholarship
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.