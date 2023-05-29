Chinese language proficiency competition held in Croatia

Xinhua) 14:23, May 29, 2023

ZAGREB, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The "Chinese Bridge", a Chinese language proficiency competition, was held at the Confucius Institute of the University of Zagreb on Saturday and Sunday, featuring Chinese speeches, Chinese knowledge quizzes, and talent shows.

Six college students, four middle school students, and 10 primary school students from all over Croatia participated in the annual competition.

During the talent shows, the contestants performed Chinese dance, Chinese calligraphy, Chinese songs, flute playing, Chinese crosstalk.

Teresia Brezaric from the University of Zagreb, Dora Soklic from the Sesvete Middle School in Zagreb, and Ema Dujmovic from the Milana Langa Primary School in Samobor won the competition for the respective groups.

Qi Jinjin, Chinese ambassador to Croatia, said that over the years, the competition had achieved fruitful results and also attracted more young Croatians to learn Chinese.

Qi said he hoped the contestants and all Chinese lovers to help build, through studying Chinese, a bridge of friendship between China and Croatia, a bridge of civilization exchanges, and a bridge of peace for the world.

The Confucius Institute is a very important part of the University of Zagreb, and the university attaches importance to the work of the institute, especially the "Chinese Bridge" competition, said Jurica Pavicic, vice president of the University of Zagreb.

Established in 2012, the institute is jointly organized by the Shanghai University of International Business and Economics and the University of Zagreb.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)