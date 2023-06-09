"Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition concludes in Israel

A contestant performs during the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Israeli university students in Haifa, Israel, on June 8, 2023. The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Israeli university students concluded on Thursday in the country's northern city of Haifa. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

JERUSALEM, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Israeli university students concluded on Thursday in the country's northern city of Haifa.

Seven students from five Israeli universities took part in the contest, hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Israel and the University of Haifa, which featured Chinese speeches, Chinese knowledge quizzes and talent shows.

In addition to delivering speeches themed "One World, One Family," the contestants expressed their enthusiasm for Chinese culture by showcasing their talents in poetry recitation, guitar playing of Chinese folk songs, Chinese style of stand-up comedy, Chinese movie dubbing, as well as Tai Chi performances.

Amit Portman, a student from the Israeli campus of China's University of International Business and Economics, won the contest and will represent Israeli university students to compete in the annual international Chinese language contest to be held in China.

"My dream is to use my Chinese language to bring Israeli-Chinese relations closer," said Portman, who majors in business management.

"Learning Chinese not only enabled me to have a deeper understanding of Chinese civilization but also widened my perspectives of China and the world. Only through exchanges among different cultures can human civilization continue," Portman said in his speech during the contest.

Yahel Davidian from the University of Haifa took the second place, winning a ticket to China to view the finals of the annual international Chinese language contest.

Addressing the competition, Liu Song, minister-counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Israel, said the theme of the contest this year fully reflects the Chinese traditional philosophy of pursuing a dream of peace and harmony among nations.

The Chinese diplomat expressed his hope that the contest would continue to serve as a real bridge between the Chinese and Israeli peoples by enriching the Israeli young people's knowledge about China.

"Not far from today, you will become messengers and builders for Chinese and Israeli cultural exchanges, for friendly cooperation, and make a greater contribution to the development of your own country, as well as China," Liu said.

