16th "Chinese Bridge" contest held in Brisbane, Australia

The 16th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Australia ended on June 9 in Brisbane, the capital city of Queensland, with 13 students selected from across the country contesting the championship.

The 16th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Australia is held in Brisbane, Australia on June 9, 2023. (Photo/Zhengzheng Huang)

The "Fly High with Chinese”-themed competition, hosted by the Chinese Consulate-General in Brisbane and the Confucius Institute at Queensland University of Technology (QUT), featured a written test, Chinese speeches, and talent shows.

Daniel Osborne from New South Wales performs on the Chinese drums at the 16th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Australia on June 9, 2023. (Photo/Zhengzheng Huang)

Aside from delivering speeches that showcased their appreciation and passion for Chinese culture, the contestants impressed the audience with their remarkable talent in Chinese classical dance, calligraphy, poetry recitation, Guzheng performance, medleys of Chinese folk songs, and kung fu. Their performances demonstrated their deep enthusiasm for Chinese culture.

Jemma Philippi from Queensland performs a dance at the 16th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Australia on June 9, 2023. (Photo/Zhengzheng Huang)

Isabelle Lord, a 10th grade student from The Gap State High School in Queensland, won first prize. Daniel Osborne and Ashton Drew from New South Wales, along with Tony Nguyen from Western Australia, placed second. The four of them will travel to China to compete in the international final on behalf of Australia.

Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Brisbane presents the award to Isabelle Lord, the champion of the 16th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Australia on June 9, 2023. (Photo/Zhengzheng Huang)

Lord told People's Daily Online that she has been studying Chinese for six years. “I immediately just fell in love with learning it,” Lord said, adding that she enjoys watching Chinese TV shows and listening to Chinese songs aside from studying the curriculum. She intends to keep learning the language in the hope of studying in China one day.

Encouraging other students interested in learning Chinese, Lord said, “Just keep it up, because it's a really rewarding language, and there's a lot of fun in learning it. And its culture is amazing, and you should just appreciate the culture and enjoy.”

Isabelle Lord from Queensland performs a dance at the 16th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Australia on June 9, 2023. (Photo/Zhengzheng Huang)

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said in a video speech that the youth of both countries are the seeds of friendship, and that he hopes that students will “Fly High with Chinese,” and become ambassadors of friendship between China and Australia. They are expected to contribute to enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples, constantly improving and advancing bilateral relations.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian delivers a video speech at the 16th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Australia on June 9, 2023. (Photo/Zhengzheng Huang)

In his speech at the competition, Scott Sheppard, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of QUT, emphasized the importance of Chinese as a bridge and encouraged Australian students to continuously improve their Chinese proficiency. He added that Australia needs people with Chinese language skills to facilitate communication and cooperation between China and Australia.

In a conversation with People's Daily Online, Antoine Barnaart, the Director of the Confucius Institute at QUT, said friendship stood out to him during his three and a half years in China. He stressed that when people have knowledge and understanding of each other, as well as their respective cultures, it facilitates smoother negotiations when necessary. “That's why all these young people are so important for Australia and China, because they are the real bridge,” Barnaart said.

Antoine Barnaart, the Director of the Confucius Institute at QUT, delivers a speech at the 16th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Australia on June 9, 2023. (Photo/Zhengzheng Huang)

Around 100 people attended the event, including representatives from the Chinese Consulate-General in Brisbane, officials of QUT, Chinese language learners, participants, and parents and teachers.

