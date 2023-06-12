Belt and Road Film Week kicks off in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- As part of the ongoing 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, Belt and Road Film Week kicked off on Saturday in the eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai.

A total of 20 films from home and abroad will be screened during this year's event. Among them, eight, including the Chinese film "Absence" and the Hungarian movie "Six Weeks," will compete for several awards.

"Film is a showcase of life and dreams. People long for more and deeper exchanges through film," said Chinese actor Lei Jiayin, who is also a promotional ambassador for Belt and Road Film Week this year.

"Filmmakers from all over the world also hope to create more excellent works that can demonstrate the history, present and future of the 'Belt and Road,'" Lei added.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative as well as the 5th anniversary of the Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance. The alliance now boasts 55 signing partners worldwide.

Belt and Road Film Week will run until June 18. In addition to screening sessions, it features a series of other activities, such as summits, forums and contests.

