"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" continues to top Chinese box office
(Xinhua) 09:39, June 12, 2023
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the latest sequel in the Transformers franchise, dominated the Chinese mainland box office on its second day of release, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.
The sci-fi action franchise generated a revenue of around 111.22 million yuan (about 15.64 million U.S. dollars) on Saturday.
American animation "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" came in second, raking in 28.06 million yuan Saturday.
It was followed by "Fast X," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, which pocketed about 9.74 million yuan on Saturday.
