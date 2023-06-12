We Are China

China's annual college entrance exam concludes

Xinhua) 09:44, June 12, 2023

An examinee is presented with flowers at an exam site in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 10, 2023.

China's annual college entrance exam, or "gaokao," concluded on Saturday nationwide. (Photo by Cai Jun/Xinhua)

An examinee poses for photos with her family at an exam site in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2023.

An examinee poses for photos with her family at an exam site in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2023.

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

An examinee is kissed by her mother at an exam site in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023.

An examinee is kissed by her mother at an exam site in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023.

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Relatives of examinees wait outside an exam site in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023.

Relatives of examinees wait outside an exam site in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 10, 2023.

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

An examinee (L) is presented with flowers by her mother at an exam site in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023.

An examinee (L) is presented with flowers by her mother at an exam site in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

An examinee (L) is presented with flowers by her friend at an exam site in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023.

An examinee (L) is presented with flowers by her friend at an exam site in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

An examinee runs out of an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023.

China's annual college entrance exam, or "gaokao," concluded on Saturday nationwide. The exact number of applicants for this year's "gaokao" is 12.91 million, a record high since matriculation resumed in 1977. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An examinee runs out of an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023.

An examinee runs out of an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An examinee is presented with flowers by her mother at an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023.

An examinee is presented with flowers by her mother at an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An examinee poses for photos with his parents at an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023.

An examinee poses for photos with his parents at an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An examinee poses for photos with her mother at an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023.

An examinee poses for photos with her mother at an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An examinee's father takes selfies with his family at an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023.

An examinee's father takes selfies with his family at an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023.

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023.

Examinees walk out of an exam site in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

