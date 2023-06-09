Renowned teacher accompanies gaokao examinees for 13 consecutive years

Zhang Guimei, the founder and principal of Huaping High School for Girls in Huaping county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, accompanied high school students as they headed to take China's national college entrance exam, commonly known as "gaokao," on June 7. Since 2011, Zhang has faithfully adhered to the tradition of seeing off and accompanying gaokao examinees, maintaining an impressive streak of 13 consecutive years without absence.

Zhang Guimei, the founder and principal of Huaping High School for Girls in Huaping county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, accompanies high school students as they head to take China's national college entrance exam on June 7. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Huaping county)

At the break of dawn, Zhang arrived at the school building, eagerly awaiting the students' arrival for the early morning study session. She reminded them to bring all necessary examination materials and provided them with words of encouragement. Before departing, teachers and students gathered to offer heartfelt cheers to the candidates.

During the journey to the examination site, Zhang joined the senior students in singing songs, offering them a comforting presence.

As a renowned educator, Zhang Guimei has been dedicated to helping girls from impoverished areas pursue education for over 40 years. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, she was awarded the Communist Party of China's top honor, the July 1 Medal, in 2021.

