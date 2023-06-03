Record number of students to take 'gaokao'

14:09, June 03, 2023 By Zou Shuo ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Students at Dongmeng High School in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, prepare for the gaokao. [Photo by Yu Xiangquan/For chinadaily.com.cn]

A record 12.91 million people are expected to take the national college entrance exam, or gaokao, this year, up 980,000 from last year, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday.

The exam, which takes place from June 7 to 8 this year, is one of the most important ones for Chinese students as the scores will largely determine which university they can attend and, by consequence, their future career.

The ministry has asked local authorities to make the utmost efforts to make sure the exam takes place safely.

The ministry has worked with the ministries of public security and industry and information technology to crack down on cheating, and any people caught cheating will be dealt will seriously.

Targeted and scientific COVID-19 epidemic control measures have been taken and extra test centers and monitors have been arranged.

Moreover, special arrangements have been made to facilitate around 10,000 disabled students nationwide to take the exam.

