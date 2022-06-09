Gaokaotrain is gone, but memories remain

14:24, June 09, 2022 By Zhou Huiying in Harbin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Cheng Xianmin, head of passenger transport at Dayangshu Railway Station in Hulun Buir, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, waves to students who are about to take the national college entrance examination on June 7, 2022. [Photo by Yuan Yong/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Instead of taking a special train to reach a testing center for the national college entrance examination, around 440 senior high school students this year in Dayangshu town in Hulun Buir, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, can be tested at the town's No 2 High School, which has been set up as an exam center for the first time.

