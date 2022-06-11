Annual college entrance exam in Beijing concludes

Xinhua) 10:46, June 11, 2022

Examinees leave an exam site at Beijing Zhongguancun High School in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A family member presents flowers to an examinee outside an exam site at the Experimental High School Attached to Beijing Normal University in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An examinee leaves an exam site at the Experimental High School Attached to Beijing Normal University in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An examinee poses for photos with a family member outside an exam site at Beijing Zhongguancun High School in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Examinees leave an exam site at the Experimental High School Attached to Beijing Normal University in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An examinee poses for photos with a family member outside an exam site at Yuyuantan High School in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Examinees pose for photos with family members outside an exam site at the Experimental High School Attached to Beijing Normal University in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Examinees take selfies outside an exam site at Yuyuantan High School in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Examinees pose for photos with family members outside an exam site at Beijing Zhongguancun High School in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

An examinee poses for photos with family members outside an exam site at Yuyuantan High School in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2022. The annual college entrance exam in Beijing concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

