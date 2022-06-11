Over 3 mln police deployed to secure China's national college entrance exam

Xinhua) 14:58, June 11, 2022

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 3.1 million police officers had been dispatched to secure the national college entrance exam for 2022 across the country, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

The police personnel were tasked with maintaining order, securing the test centers and surrounding areas, cracking down on exam-related crimes, and offering any required assistance to the candidates.

Public security organs released more than 32,000 pieces of exam-related travel information, including traffic conditions and temporary traffic control measures around test centers.

More than 306,000 ID cards and more than 46,000 temporary ID cards have been expeditiously issued to candidates since May, according to the ministry.

The police are, meanwhile, also working with relevant departments to crack down on violations of laws and regulations such as sales of cheating equipment.

