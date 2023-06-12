Chinese official lodges representations to ROK ambassador
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong met with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho on Sunday to lodge representations over ROK's inappropriate response to the meeting of Chinese Ambassador to the ROK and Lee Jae-myung, leader of the ROK main opposition Democratic Party.
Expressing grave concern and dissatisfaction, Nong elaborated on China's views on the current China-ROK relations.
He pointed out that it is Ambassador Xing Haiming's duty to have extensive contact and exchanges with people from all walks of life in the ROK to enhance understanding, promote cooperation, and maintain and push forward the China-ROK relations.
"We hope that the ROK can reflect on the current problems in the China-ROK relations and take them seriously, earnestly abide by the spirit of the joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the ROK, and work with China to make positive efforts for the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations," Nong said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges ROK to properly handle, manage THAAD issue
- China suspends visa-free transit policy for citizens of ROK, Japan
- In reciprocal move, China halts ROK, Japan visas
- China, ROK hold media dialogue centering on new cooperation opportunities
- 88 martyrs' remains returning to China from South Korea
- More martyrs' remains to be returned to China from ROK
- Substantial progress made in China-ROK FTA talks: official
- Commentary: Take forward China-ROK relations in age of change
- China, ROK set to enhance cooperation
- Xi's special representative to attend ROK presidential inauguration
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.