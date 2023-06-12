Chinese official lodges representations to ROK ambassador

Xinhua) 09:32, June 12, 2023

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong met with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho on Sunday to lodge representations over ROK's inappropriate response to the meeting of Chinese Ambassador to the ROK and Lee Jae-myung, leader of the ROK main opposition Democratic Party.

Expressing grave concern and dissatisfaction, Nong elaborated on China's views on the current China-ROK relations.

He pointed out that it is Ambassador Xing Haiming's duty to have extensive contact and exchanges with people from all walks of life in the ROK to enhance understanding, promote cooperation, and maintain and push forward the China-ROK relations.

"We hope that the ROK can reflect on the current problems in the China-ROK relations and take them seriously, earnestly abide by the spirit of the joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the ROK, and work with China to make positive efforts for the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations," Nong said.

