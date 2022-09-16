Home>>
88 martyrs' remains returning to China from South Korea
(People's Daily App) 16:38, September 16, 2022
A Y-20 military transport aircraft is bringing home the remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).
