Languages

Archive

Friday, September 16, 2022

Home>>

88 martyrs' remains returning to China from South Korea

(People's Daily App) 16:38, September 16, 2022

A Y-20 military transport aircraft is bringing home the remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories