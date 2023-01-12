China suspends visa-free transit policy for citizens of ROK, Japan

Xinhua) 08:16, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday announced the suspension of the issuance of port visas and the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy for citizens of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan.

The action came in response to the discriminatory entry-restriction measures targeting Chinese citizens by a small number of countries, said the National Immigration Administration.

