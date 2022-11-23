China, ROK hold media dialogue centering on new cooperation opportunities

Xinhua) November 23, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A high-level dialogue between media from China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) was held online and offline on Tuesday, centering on new cooperation opportunities and the future of bilateral relations.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the ROK, and this is the 14th edition of the media dialogue.

During the event, executives of more than 20 mainstream media outlets as well as experts in relevant fields from China and the ROK exchanged views on topics such as cooperation in emerging industries, stimulation of new growth drivers and the role of media in promoting bilateral relations.

Addressing the event, officials of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee expressed the hope that the media of the two countries would strengthen exchanges and cooperation, grasp the mainstream and right direction of bilateral relations, and focus on important issues of common concern. The media were also expected to tell stories about the two countries gaining mutual trust and benefits, spread rational voices and build broad consensus for the friendly development of bilateral relations.

Jeon Byung-geuk, first vice minister of culture, sports and tourism of the ROK, also expressed the hope that the media of the two countries would deliver the right messages, enhance mutual understanding and boost friendly bilateral relations.

Weighing in on the media's role in promoting bilateral relations, participants shared their expectations for the media to make efforts such as leveraging the rich history and tradition of Eastern civilization and enhancing multi-dimensional exchanges and communication between the two sides, especially their young people.

Participants believed that the two countries have significant potential for cooperation in emerging industries, ranging from artificial intelligence to digital technology.

